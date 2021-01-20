DAOBet Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $200,799.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01400030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00551235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00172716 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002214 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.