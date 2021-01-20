David J Yvars Group Invests $10.79 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.3% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.99 and a 200-day moving average of $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

