David J Yvars Group Invests $235,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199,955 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

