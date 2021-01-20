David J Yvars Group Invests $492,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $256.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

