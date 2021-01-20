David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Consolidated Edison makes up about 0.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

ED stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

