David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Generac comprises 2.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $269.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.