DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

