DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Up 16.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $6.57. 4,743,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,745,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.91.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.