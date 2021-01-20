Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 923,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFODQ)

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

