DECENT One Day Trading Volume Hits $313.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. DECENT has a market cap of $336,452.70 and $313.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DECENT has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00104984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.