Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Tops $308,823.55

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $308,823.55 and approximately $3,212.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

