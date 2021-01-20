DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0406 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $470,890.70 and approximately $6,253.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,685,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,624 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

DeFi Bids Token Trading

DeFi Bids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

