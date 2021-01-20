Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:DEX opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,667 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,496.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

