Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Delek US by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.