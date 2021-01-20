Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 483,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 444,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.