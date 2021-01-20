Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 361,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,835. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

