Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock worth $37,478,592. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.70. 150,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $203.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

