Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.51. The stock had a trading volume of 88,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

