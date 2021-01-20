Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,077. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40.

Gores Holdings V Company Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

