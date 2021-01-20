Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In related news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 40,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.