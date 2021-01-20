Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.