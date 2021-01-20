Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 33,300 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,967. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

About GO Acquisition

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

