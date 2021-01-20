Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 290,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

