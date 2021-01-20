Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on WILLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

WILLF stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

