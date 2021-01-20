Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $165.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

