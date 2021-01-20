Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVT. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evotec SE (EVT.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

Evotec SE (EVT.F) stock opened at €28.77 ($33.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Evotec SE has a fifty-two week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a fifty-two week high of €31.00 ($36.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.55.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

