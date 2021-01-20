Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €45.40 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €45.40 ($53.41) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) stock opened at €37.75 ($44.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.37 and a 200 day moving average of €31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

