Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DWHHF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DWHHF stock remained flat at $$51.20 during trading on Wednesday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

