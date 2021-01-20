Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 209 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.