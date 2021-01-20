Dfpg Investments LLC Has $213,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

