Dfpg Investments LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,504,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

