Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 140,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,670,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

