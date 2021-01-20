Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period.

RWO opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

