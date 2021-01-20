Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,759.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,619.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

