Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,171.67 ($41.44).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,924.50 ($38.21) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,277 ($42.81). The company has a market capitalization of £68.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,945.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,752.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

