Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.45. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 515,482 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.