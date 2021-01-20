Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

