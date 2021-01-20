Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $224.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 88.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $224.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

