Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.63 ($4.46).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 323.90 ($4.23) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.13.

About Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

