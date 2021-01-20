Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 920,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 466,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

