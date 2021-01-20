Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Stock Price Down 5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 1,486,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,726,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

