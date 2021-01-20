Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 45,300,000 shares. Approximately 34.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Discovery by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discovery by 36.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 432,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

DISCA stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

