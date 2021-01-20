Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

