Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Discovery by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Discovery by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,604,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 432,320 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

