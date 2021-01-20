Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 100.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 529917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.31).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.54.

In other news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 23,866 shares of Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

About Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

