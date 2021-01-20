Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Shares Up 0.2%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Approximately 454,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,084,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £802.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s payout ratio is 132.53%.

In related news, insider Melanie Little acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,788.35). Also, insider Bradley Grafton Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

