dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.55

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1912941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several brokerages have commented on DMYT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000.

About dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

