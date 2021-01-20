DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 586,119 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 395.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,119 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

GM opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

