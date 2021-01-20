DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Broadcom by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $459.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

