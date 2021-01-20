DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.69 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

